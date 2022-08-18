State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Invests $207,000 in Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 9,501 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Tidewater during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in Tidewater during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Tidewater by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 90,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $968,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. First Pacific Advisors LP boosted its position in Tidewater by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 720,981 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,722,000 after purchasing an additional 14,621 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in Tidewater by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 96,168 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 20,423 shares during the period. 79.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tidewater alerts:

Tidewater Stock Performance

NYSE:TDW opened at $20.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.51. The stock has a market cap of $859.41 million, a P/E ratio of -8.28 and a beta of 1.42. Tidewater Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.75 and a 1-year high of $28.79.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tidewater

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other news, Director Robert Robotti acquired 560,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.85 per share, with a total value of $9,999,998.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,669,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,646,487.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 1.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Tidewater from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th.

Tidewater Profile

(Get Rating)

Tidewater Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore marine support and transportation services to the offshore energy industry through the operation of a fleet of marine service vessels worldwide. It provides services in support of offshore oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production, as well as windfarm development and maintenance, including towing of and anchor handling for mobile offshore drilling units; transporting supplies and personnel necessary to sustain drilling, workover, and production activities; offshore construction, and seismic and subsea support; geotechnical survey support for windfarm construction; and various specialized services, such as pipe and cable laying.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tidewater Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tidewater and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.