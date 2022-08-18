State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 34,600 Shares of DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its holdings in DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT – Get Rating) by 57.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,412 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 34,600 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in DHT were worth $147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Impala Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in DHT by 36.2% in the 4th quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC now owns 3,751,900 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $19,472,000 after buying an additional 997,874 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC increased its holdings in DHT by 84.9% in the 4th quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 3,617,512 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $18,775,000 after buying an additional 1,660,819 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in DHT by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,899,545 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $15,049,000 after buying an additional 326,527 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in DHT by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 883,819 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,587,000 after buying an additional 11,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in DHT by 667.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 786,148 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,080,000 after buying an additional 683,712 shares in the last quarter. 55.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get DHT alerts:

DHT Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:DHT opened at $8.09 on Thursday. DHT Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.55 and a 52-week high of $8.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.58 and a beta of -0.27. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.02.

DHT Increases Dividend

DHT ( NYSE:DHT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The shipping company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.08. DHT had a negative return on equity of 4.88% and a negative net margin of 9.86%. The firm had revenue of $54.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that DHT Holdings, Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This is a boost from DHT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 22nd. DHT’s payout ratio is presently -42.11%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on DHT in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised DHT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on DHT from $7.50 to $8.50 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th.

DHT Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Monaco, Singapore, and Norway. As of March 17, 2022, it had a fleet of 26 very large crude carriers with a capacity of 8,043,657 deadweight tons. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DHT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DHT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.