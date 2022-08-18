Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE) Holdings Lowered by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,370 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Paramount Group were worth $168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Paramount Group in the 1st quarter worth about $410,000. Vazirani Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Paramount Group in the 1st quarter worth about $1,091,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Paramount Group by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 128,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,399,000 after acquiring an additional 5,498 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Paramount Group by 66.1% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 260,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,841,000 after acquiring an additional 103,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc lifted its stake in Paramount Group by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 41,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303 shares in the last quarter. 64.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Paramount Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PGRE opened at $7.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 5.07 and a current ratio of 5.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 382.69 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.99. Paramount Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.76 and a 52 week high of $11.53.

Paramount Group Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.078 per share. This is a positive change from Paramount Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. Paramount Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,550.78%.

PGRE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Paramount Group from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Paramount Group from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. TheStreet downgraded Paramount Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Paramount Group from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on Paramount Group from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.75.

Paramount Group Company Profile

Headquartered in New York City, Paramount Group, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York City and San Francisco. Paramount is focused on maximizing the value of its portfolio by leveraging the sought-after locations of its assets and its proven property management capabilities to attract and retain high-quality tenants.

