21,640 Shares in FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI) Purchased by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 21,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in FTC Solar by 210.6% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 19,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 13,328 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in FTC Solar by 2,044.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 28,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 26,803 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in FTC Solar in the 4th quarter valued at about $163,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in FTC Solar by 64.6% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 33,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 13,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new position in FTC Solar in the 1st quarter valued at about $328,000. 20.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Arc Family Trust sold 84,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.30, for a total transaction of $445,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,997,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,685,992.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, major shareholder Arc Family Trust sold 84,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.30, for a total transaction of $445,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,997,357 shares in the company, valued at $100,685,992.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Kristian Nolde sold 11,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.91, for a total value of $54,162.21. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 389,462 shares in the company, valued at $1,912,258.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,151,679 shares of company stock worth $5,093,308. 44.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FTC Solar Trading Down 7.2 %

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on FTCI shares. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of FTC Solar from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $2.00 to $3.50 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Roth Capital upgraded shares of FTC Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of FTC Solar in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of FTC Solar from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of FTC Solar to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.05.

FTC Solar stock opened at $4.53 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $461.04 million, a P/E ratio of -4.40 and a beta of 3.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.42 and a 200-day moving average of $4.34. FTC Solar, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.12 and a 52 week high of $11.43.

About FTC Solar

(Get Rating)

FTC Solar, Inc provides solar tracker systems, technology, software, and engineering services in the United States, Vietnam, and internationally. It offers two-panel in-portrait single-axis tracker solutions under the Voyager brand name. The company also provides SunPath, a software solution to enhance energy production; Atlas, a web-based enterprise-level database that allows users to manage their project portfolio; and SunDAT, a software solution enables automated design and optimization of solar panel systems across residential, commercial, and utility-scale sites.

Featured Stories

