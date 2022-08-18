Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Sells 3,508 Shares of Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lowered its position in shares of Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 30,800 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 3,508 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Meritor were worth $1,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Meritor by 6,666.7% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,015 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of Meritor by 121.8% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,648 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 2,003 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Meritor by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,075 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Meritor in the fourth quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Meritor in the fourth quarter valued at about $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Meritor in a research note on Saturday, August 13th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.67.

Meritor Stock Performance

Meritor Company Profile

Shares of Meritor stock opened at $36.50 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Meritor, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.50 and a 12-month high of $36.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.67.

(Get Rating)

Meritor, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, sells, services, and supports integrated systems, modules, and components in North America, South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Commercial Truck, and Aftermarket and Industrial. The company offers axles, including front steer and rear drive axles for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles; heavy-duty trailer axles; suspension modules and brake products comprising drum and disc brakes; universal joints and driveline components; trailer air suspension systems and products; transfer cases and drivelines; and advanced suspension modules for use in light-, medium- and heavy-duty military tactical wheeled vehicles.

Further Reading

