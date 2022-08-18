Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Cuts Stock Holdings in ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB – Get Rating) by 38.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 21,184 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned 0.09% of ConnectOne Bancorp worth $1,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in ConnectOne Bancorp by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 611,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,995,000 after acquiring an additional 132,799 shares during the last quarter. Gator Capital Management LLC bought a new position in ConnectOne Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,243,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in ConnectOne Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,792,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in ConnectOne Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,125,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in ConnectOne Bancorp by 36.8% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 105,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,459,000 after acquiring an additional 28,464 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.82% of the company’s stock.

ConnectOne Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of CNOB stock opened at $28.00 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.63 and a 200 day moving average of $28.89. ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.18 and a 52 week high of $37.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

ConnectOne Bancorp Announces Dividend

ConnectOne Bancorp ( NASDAQ:CNOB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.02. ConnectOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 38.52%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. ConnectOne Bancorp’s payout ratio is 19.87%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stephens increased their price objective on ConnectOne Bancorp from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Raymond James dropped their price objective on ConnectOne Bancorp from $33.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Stephen T. Boswell acquired 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.96 per share, with a total value of $149,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 61,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,538,958.72. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 6.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ConnectOne Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ConnectOne Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and mid-sized businesses, local professionals, and individuals in the Northern New Jersey and New York Metropolitan area, and South Florida market. The company offers personal and business checking, retirement, money market, and time and savings accounts.

