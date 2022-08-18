Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Purchases 69,496 Shares of Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE:RFP)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE:RFP – Get Rating) (TSE:RFP) by 525.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 82,717 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,496 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned about 0.11% of Resolute Forest Products worth $1,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Resolute Forest Products by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,523 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Resolute Forest Products by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 11,994 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,576 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Resolute Forest Products during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Resolute Forest Products during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Resolute Forest Products by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 72,776 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $940,000 after purchasing an additional 3,172 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on RFP. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Resolute Forest Products from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. TheStreet raised Resolute Forest Products from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. TD Securities lowered Resolute Forest Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Resolute Forest Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.33.

NYSE:RFP opened at $20.48 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.75. Resolute Forest Products Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.84 and a fifty-two week high of $20.73. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 2.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.93.

In related news, SVP Richard Joseph Tremblay sold 7,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.58, for a total transaction of $145,274.22. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 217,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,485,122.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Resolute Forest Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the forest products industry in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Market Pulp, Tissue, Wood Products, and Paper. The Market Pulp segment offers virgin and recycled bleached Kraft pulp, which is used to make a range of consumer products, including tissue, packaging, specialty paper products, diapers, and other absorbent products.

