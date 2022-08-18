Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Reduces Stock Position in ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lessened its stake in shares of ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP – Get Rating) by 25.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,173 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,140 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned about 0.07% of ProPetro worth $1,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PUMP. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ProPetro in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ProPetro in the 1st quarter worth approximately $89,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of ProPetro in the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in ProPetro by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 2,718 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in ProPetro during the 1st quarter worth approximately $152,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.35% of the company’s stock.

Get ProPetro alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ProPetro news, Director Spencer D. Armour III sold 32,931 shares of ProPetro stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.99, for a total transaction of $296,049.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $610,412.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Phillip A. Gobe sold 40,000 shares of ProPetro stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total transaction of $555,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 204,111 shares in the company, valued at $2,833,060.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Spencer D. Armour III sold 32,931 shares of ProPetro stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.99, for a total value of $296,049.69. Following the sale, the director now owns 67,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $610,412.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 105,862 shares of company stock valued at $1,177,267 over the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ProPetro Stock Performance

A number of research firms have commented on PUMP. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of ProPetro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of ProPetro to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded shares of ProPetro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of ProPetro to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of ProPetro from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.13.

PUMP stock opened at $8.64 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.09. ProPetro Holding Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $6.39 and a fifty-two week high of $16.92. The firm has a market cap of $901.53 million, a PE ratio of -18.78 and a beta of 2.44.

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.55). ProPetro had a negative net margin of 4.24% and a positive return on equity of 2.05%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that ProPetro Holding Corp. will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

About ProPetro

(Get Rating)

ProPetro Holding Corp., an oilfield services company, provides hydraulic fracturing and other related services. The company operates through Pressure Pumping and All Other segments. It offers cementing, acidizing, and coiled tubing services. The company serves oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American oil and natural gas resources.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PUMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ProPetro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProPetro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.