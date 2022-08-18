Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Reduces Stake in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lowered its position in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Get Rating) by 89.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 189,511 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in OneMain were worth $1,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OMF. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in OneMain by 66.3% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in OneMain in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in OneMain by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new stake in OneMain in the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in OneMain in the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at OneMain

In other OneMain news, CEO Douglas H. Shulman purchased 1,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $37.08 per share, for a total transaction of $42,642.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 337,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,530,666.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other OneMain news, CEO Douglas H. Shulman purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $40.23 per share, for a total transaction of $40,230.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 349,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,064,890.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Douglas H. Shulman bought 1,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $37.08 per share, with a total value of $42,642.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 337,936 shares in the company, valued at $12,530,666.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OneMain Stock Down 3.3 %

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on OneMain from $62.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on OneMain from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on OneMain from $58.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on OneMain from $75.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Compass Point reduced their target price on OneMain to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.91.

Shares of OMF opened at $38.85 on Thursday. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.22 and a 52-week high of $60.38. The company has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.90.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by ($0.07). OneMain had a return on equity of 37.61% and a net margin of 22.43%. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OneMain Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.17%.

About OneMain

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

