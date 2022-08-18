Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Sells 3,800 Shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd trimmed its stake in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Get Rating) by 41.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,282 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,800 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in TopBuild were worth $958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in TopBuild by 14.8% in the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 48,349 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,770,000 after purchasing an additional 6,235 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in TopBuild by 2.2% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 100,664 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,259,000 after purchasing an additional 2,127 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TopBuild by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,605 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,477,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 8,357 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,516,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in TopBuild by 63.8% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,211 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after acquiring an additional 2,810 shares during the period. 96.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on BLD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $209.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of TopBuild in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zelman & Associates downgraded shares of TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of TopBuild from $225.00 to $242.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $262.38.

BLD opened at $202.06 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $184.38 and its 200-day moving average is $195.42. TopBuild Corp. has a 1-year low of $150.71 and a 1-year high of $284.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 1.54.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The construction company reported $4.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.72 by $0.71. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. TopBuild had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 27.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 52.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.76 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that TopBuild Corp. will post 15.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, afterpaint products, fireproofing products, garage doors, fireplaces, closet shelving, roofing materials, and other products; and insulation installation services.

