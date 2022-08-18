Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Sells 4,096 Shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lowered its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,397 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,096 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned 0.05% of Super Micro Computer worth $1,005,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Super Micro Computer during the first quarter worth $126,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 68.2% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 10.5% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Super Micro Computer during the fourth quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in Super Micro Computer during the fourth quarter worth $224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SMCI opened at $67.61 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $48.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.29. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.11 and a 1 year high of $68.80. The company has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 1.36.

Super Micro Computer ( NASDAQ:SMCI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.39. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 22.79% and a net margin of 5.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

SMCI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Northland Securities upped their target price on Super Micro Computer from $85.00 to $97.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Loop Capital upped their price target on Super Micro Computer from $60.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Susquehanna upped their price target on Super Micro Computer from $70.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on Super Micro Computer from $70.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th.

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high-performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture. Its solutions range from complete server, storage, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server management software, and server sub-systems, as well as support and services.

