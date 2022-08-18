Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Invests $980,000 in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 47,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $980,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned about 0.06% of NMI as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NMIH. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of NMI during the 1st quarter worth about $64,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NMI during the 4th quarter worth about $208,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of NMI by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in NMI in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of NMI during the 4th quarter valued at about $239,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.68% of the company’s stock.

Get NMI alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on NMIH. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of NMI from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of NMI to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. TheStreet cut NMI from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com raised NMI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on NMI from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.56.

NMI Stock Up 0.5 %

NMIH stock opened at $22.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. NMI Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $15.33 and a one year high of $27.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.19 and a 200-day moving average of $19.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 1.50.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $132.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.52 million. NMI had a net margin of 51.86% and a return on equity of 17.40%. As a group, analysts expect that NMI Holdings, Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

NMI Profile

(Get Rating)

NMI Holdings, Inc provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NMI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NMI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.