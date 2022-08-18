M&T Bank Corp Takes $263,000 Position in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC)

M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 6,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Brookfield Renewable during the fourth quarter worth $130,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Brookfield Renewable by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 35,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Brookfield Renewable during the fourth quarter worth $255,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Brookfield Renewable by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 27,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 3,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC raised its holdings in Brookfield Renewable by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 29,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. 67.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BEPC has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Brookfield Renewable from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Brookfield Renewable from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th.

Brookfield Renewable Stock Performance

Brookfield Renewable Announces Dividend

Brookfield Renewable stock opened at $40.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.73. The company has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.81 and a beta of 0.89. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.10 and a fifty-two week high of $45.43.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. Brookfield Renewable’s dividend payout ratio is currently -246.15%.

Brookfield Renewable Company Profile

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable energy power generating facilities primarily in the United States, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,723 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

