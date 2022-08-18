44,085 Shares in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) Purchased by Qube Research & Technologies Ltd

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 44,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $973,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gray Television in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in Gray Television during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in Gray Television during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Gray Television during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Gray Television during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 75.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised Gray Television from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.

Gray Television Stock Performance

Gray Television stock opened at $20.65 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.09. Gray Television, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.13 and a fifty-two week high of $25.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 2.54.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. Gray Television had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 9.66%. The firm had revenue of $868.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $854.97 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 58.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Gray Television, Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gray Television Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Gray Television’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

Gray Television Profile

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcasting company, owns and/or operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. It also broadcasts secondary digital channels affiliated to ABC, CBS, NBC, and FOX, as well as various other networks and program services, including CW Plus Network, MY Network, the MeTV Network, Justice, This TV Network, Antenna TV, Telemundo, Cozi, Heroes and Icons, and MOVIES! Network; and local news/weather channels in various markets.

Further Reading

