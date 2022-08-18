M&T Bank Corp Invests $269,000 in Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC)

M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in shares of Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Concentrix in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in Concentrix by 56.7% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Concentrix by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Concentrix by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Concentrix by 49.2% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,770,000 after acquiring an additional 3,267 shares during the last quarter. 75.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Barrington Research decreased their price objective on Concentrix from $202.00 to $183.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th.

In other Concentrix news, Director Dennis Polk sold 10,000 shares of Concentrix stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.83, for a total transaction of $1,538,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,812,320.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, Director Dennis Polk sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.83, for a total transaction of $1,538,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,812,320.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Star Developments Ltd Silver sold 524,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $65,586,375.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,415,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $551,941,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 559,596 shares of company stock valued at $70,454,029 in the last quarter. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CNXC opened at $133.63 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.45. Concentrix Co. has a fifty-two week low of $121.60 and a fifty-two week high of $208.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $135.65 and a 200 day moving average of $160.74.

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 27th. The company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. Concentrix had a return on equity of 20.87% and a net margin of 7.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.37 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Concentrix Co. will post 11.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. Concentrix’s payout ratio is presently 11.55%.

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. It also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.

