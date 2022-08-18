Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Has $940,000 Holdings in Origin Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGN)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in Origin Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGN – Get Rating) by 56.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 142,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,646 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned approximately 0.10% of Origin Materials worth $940,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in Origin Materials in the first quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in Origin Materials in the first quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Origin Materials by 13.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Origin Materials by 11.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Origin Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.22% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Richard J. Riley sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.15, for a total value of $321,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $143,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Stephen Galowitz sold 125,000 shares of Origin Materials stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total transaction of $750,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 163,265 shares in the company, valued at $979,590. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard J. Riley sold 45,000 shares of Origin Materials stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.15, for a total value of $321,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $143,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

Origin Materials Stock Down 1.3 %

About Origin Materials

ORGN stock opened at $6.90 on Thursday. Origin Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.65 and a twelve month high of $8.10. The company has a quick ratio of 43.25, a current ratio of 43.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.80 and its 200-day moving average is $6.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $981.50 million, a PE ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 0.97.

Micromidas, Inc, doing business as Origin Materials, produces and commercializes plant-based PET plastic. It develops a platform for turning the carbon found in biomass into useful materials, while capturing carbon in the process. The company serves tire filler, carbon black, agriculture, and activated carbon markets.

