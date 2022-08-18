F45 Training (NYSE:FXLV) PT Lowered to $2.00

F45 Training (NYSE:FXLV – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at Roth Capital from $8.00 to $2.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Roth Capital’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 10.31% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of F45 Training from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Macquarie lowered shares of F45 Training from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $17.00 to $4.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered shares of F45 Training from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.63.

F45 Training Price Performance

NYSE:FXLV opened at $2.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $212.09 million and a P/E ratio of -3.01. F45 Training has a one year low of $0.79 and a one year high of $16.44. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On F45 Training

F45 Training ( NYSE:FXLV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $50.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.07 million. F45 Training had a negative net margin of 87.41% and a negative return on equity of 41.37%. Analysts anticipate that F45 Training will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of F45 Training by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd now owns 6,490,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,507,000 after purchasing an additional 47,055 shares during the last quarter. L1 Capital Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of F45 Training by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. L1 Capital Pty Ltd now owns 6,441,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,152,000 after purchasing an additional 117,350 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of F45 Training by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,136,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,152,000 after purchasing an additional 354,492 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in F45 Training by 42.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,691,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,093,000 after buying an additional 501,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in F45 Training by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,451,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,530,000 after buying an additional 396,132 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.96% of the company’s stock.

About F45 Training

F45 Training Holdings Inc operates as a fitness franchisor. The company offers consumers functional 45-minute workouts that combine elements of high-intensity interval, circuit, and functional training. It provides workouts primarily through its digitally-connected network of studios. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 1,749 total studios.

