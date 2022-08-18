Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Virgin Galactic Call Options (NYSE:SPCE)

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 61,742 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 83% compared to the typical volume of 33,679 call options.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Virgin Galactic by 177.5% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,654 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Virgin Galactic by 1,128.0% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,820 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Virgin Galactic by 123.3% during the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Virgin Galactic by 73.6% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 3,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Virgin Galactic by 58.7% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,892 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SPCE shares. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Virgin Galactic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Virgin Galactic in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial cut Virgin Galactic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut Virgin Galactic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $36.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.45.

Virgin Galactic Stock Down 4.3 %

SPCE stock opened at $6.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 6.44 and a quick ratio of 6.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.75 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.73. Virgin Galactic has a fifty-two week low of $5.14 and a fifty-two week high of $28.77.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $0.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.08 million. Virgin Galactic had a negative return on equity of 40.77% and a negative net margin of 9,801.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 37.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.39) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Virgin Galactic will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

About Virgin Galactic

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc focuses on the development, manufacture, and operation of spaceships and related technologies for conducting commercial human spaceflight and flying commercial research and development payloads into space. It is also involved in the ground and flight testing, and post-flight maintenance of its spaceflight system vehicles.

