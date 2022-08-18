Investors Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS)

Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 58,049 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 62% compared to the typical daily volume of 35,877 call options.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kohl’s

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KSS. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Kohl’s in the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Kohl’s by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,000 after buying an additional 1,393 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 48,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,376,000 after purchasing an additional 6,621 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 46,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,274,000 after purchasing an additional 6,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 111,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,524,000 after purchasing an additional 16,829 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on KSS. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Kohl’s from $53.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Citigroup cut Kohl’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Kohl’s from $61.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Kohl’s to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Cowen cut Kohl’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kohl’s currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.79.

Kohl’s Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of NYSE KSS opened at $33.95 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.27, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Kohl’s has a 12-month low of $26.07 and a 12-month high of $64.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.53.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.59). The company had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. Kohl’s had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 19.47%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kohl’s will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kohl’s Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.06%.

Kohl’s Company Profile

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

