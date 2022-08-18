Cowen Increases Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) Price Target to $72.00

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Cowen from $59.00 to $72.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Cowen’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 4.18% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered Cardinal Health from a “c+” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Mizuho increased their target price on Cardinal Health from $58.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Cardinal Health from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Barclays increased their price target on Cardinal Health to $67.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Cardinal Health from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.67.

Cardinal Health Stock Performance

CAH stock opened at $69.11 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33. The firm has a market cap of $18.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.86. Cardinal Health has a 12-month low of $45.85 and a 12-month high of $71.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.43.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $47.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.82 billion. Cardinal Health had a negative net margin of 0.51% and a positive return on equity of 568.57%. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cardinal Health will post 5.37 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Cardinal Health by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,108,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,310,275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109,613 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Cardinal Health by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,802,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,246,751,000 after acquiring an additional 457,777 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,186,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,748,000 after purchasing an additional 511,826 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,314,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,086,000 after purchasing an additional 17,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,098,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,667,000 after purchasing an additional 84,919 shares in the last quarter. 84.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

