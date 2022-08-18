Barclays Boosts Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) Price Target to $13.00

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA – Get Rating) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Barclays from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the pipeline company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 12.95% from the company’s previous close.

PAA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Plains All American Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Plains All American Pipeline from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Plains All American Pipeline from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Plains All American Pipeline from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Plains All American Pipeline from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.38.

PAA stock opened at $11.51 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.04 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.97. Plains All American Pipeline has a 52-week low of $8.64 and a 52-week high of $12.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.81.

Plains All American Pipeline ( NYSE:PAA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.14. Plains All American Pipeline had a return on equity of 9.50% and a net margin of 1.36%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Plains All American Pipeline will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Plains All American Pipeline news, Director Kevin S. Mccarthy purchased 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.81 per share, with a total value of $1,962,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 200,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,962,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. City State Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminalling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil and NGL. The Crude Oil segment offers gathering and transporting crude oil through pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and at times on barges or railcars.

