AEye (NASDAQ:LIDR) PT Lowered to $8.00

AEye (NASDAQ:LIDRGet Rating) had its price target decreased by analysts at DA Davidson from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. DA Davidson’s price target points to a potential upside of 288.35% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of AEye stock opened at $2.06 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.78. AEye has a 1 year low of $1.67 and a 1 year high of $12.25. The company has a market capitalization of $324.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 2.91.

AEye (NASDAQ:LIDRGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.02). AEye had a negative return on equity of 53.76% and a negative net margin of 2,521.51%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AEye will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Blair Lacorte sold 18,500 shares of AEye stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.67, for a total transaction of $104,895.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,572,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,586,063.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 58,500 shares of company stock valued at $316,060. 16.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LIDR. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of AEye by 100.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,453,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,360,000 after purchasing an additional 2,230,979 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of AEye by 203.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,519,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,903,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019,710 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of AEye in the second quarter worth $1,225,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of AEye in the fourth quarter worth $1,134,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank bought a new position in shares of AEye in the fourth quarter worth $1,069,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.50% of the company’s stock.

AEye, Inc provides lidar systems for vehicle autonomy, advanced driver-assistance systems, and robotic vision applications in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It offers 4Sight A, a software-configurable lidar solution for automotive markets, including 4Sight at Design, Triggered 4Sight, or Responsive 4Sight software levels; and 4Sight M, a software-configurable lidar solution for the mobility and industrial markets, including 4Sight at Design, Triggered 4Sight, Responsive 4Sight, and Predictive 4Sight software levels.

