AEye (NASDAQ:LIDR) PT Lowered to $8.00

AEye (NASDAQ:LIDR – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by analysts at DA Davidson from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. DA Davidson’s price target points to a potential upside of 288.35% from the company’s previous close.

AEye Price Performance

Shares of AEye stock opened at $2.06 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.78. AEye has a 1 year low of $1.67 and a 1 year high of $12.25. The company has a market capitalization of $324.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 2.91.

AEye (NASDAQ:LIDR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.02). AEye had a negative return on equity of 53.76% and a negative net margin of 2,521.51%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AEye will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at AEye

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AEye

In other news, CEO Blair Lacorte sold 18,500 shares of AEye stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.67, for a total transaction of $104,895.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,572,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,586,063.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 58,500 shares of company stock valued at $316,060. 16.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LIDR. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of AEye by 100.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,453,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,360,000 after purchasing an additional 2,230,979 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of AEye by 203.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,519,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,903,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019,710 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of AEye in the second quarter worth $1,225,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of AEye in the fourth quarter worth $1,134,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank bought a new position in shares of AEye in the fourth quarter worth $1,069,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.50% of the company’s stock.

AEye Company Profile

AEye, Inc provides lidar systems for vehicle autonomy, advanced driver-assistance systems, and robotic vision applications in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It offers 4Sight A, a software-configurable lidar solution for automotive markets, including 4Sight at Design, Triggered 4Sight, or Responsive 4Sight software levels; and 4Sight M, a software-configurable lidar solution for the mobility and industrial markets, including 4Sight at Design, Triggered 4Sight, Responsive 4Sight, and Predictive 4Sight software levels.

Featured Stories

