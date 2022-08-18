Barclays Increases DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) Price Target to $40.00

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by analysts at Barclays from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the pipeline company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 15.11% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of DCP Midstream from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of DCP Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of DCP Midstream from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of DCP Midstream from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DCP Midstream presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.13.

Shares of DCP Midstream stock opened at $34.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 2.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.91. DCP Midstream has a 12-month low of $23.58 and a 12-month high of $39.54.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DCP Midstream by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 142,849 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,794,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of DCP Midstream by 41.6% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 710,197 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $19,516,000 after purchasing an additional 208,637 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of DCP Midstream by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,161 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 1,974 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of DCP Midstream by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 654,106 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $21,952,000 after purchasing an additional 102,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Albert D Mason Inc. bought a new position in shares of DCP Midstream in the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. Institutional investors own 33.25% of the company’s stock.

DCP Midstream, LP, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in the United States. The company operates through Logistics and Marketing, and Gathering and Processing. The Logistics and Marketing segment engages in transporting, trading, marketing, and storing natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs); and fractionating NGLs.

