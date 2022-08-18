Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on IonQ (NYSE:IONQ)

IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 4,351 call options on the company. This is an increase of 89% compared to the average volume of 2,305 call options.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IONQ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on IonQ from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on IonQ from $26.00 to $12.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on IonQ in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Benchmark dropped their target price on IonQ from $15.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday.

Get IonQ alerts:

IonQ Stock Down 6.2 %

IONQ stock opened at $7.86 on Thursday. IonQ has a 52-week low of $4.16 and a 52-week high of $35.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of -14.56 and a beta of 1.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

IonQ ( NYSE:IONQ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. IonQ had a negative return on equity of 9.78% and a negative net margin of 1,470.75%. The business had revenue of $1.95 million for the quarter.

In other IonQ news, major shareholder Enterprise Associates 15 New sold 498,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.65, for a total value of $2,817,169.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,306,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,632,815.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, major shareholder Enterprise Associates 15 New sold 498,614 shares of IonQ stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.65, for a total value of $2,817,169.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,306,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,632,815.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Jungsang Kim acquired 5,000 shares of IonQ stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.50 per share, for a total transaction of $27,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief technology officer now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $27,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 14.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IonQ

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in IonQ during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in IonQ during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $108,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of IonQ in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of IonQ by 485.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,197,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,624,000 after acquiring an additional 1,821,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of IonQ by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 257,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 99,114 shares during the last quarter. 39.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About IonQ

(Get Rating)

IonQ, Inc engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems. It sells access to quantum computers with 20 qubits. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services' (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft's Azure Quantum, and Google's Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for IonQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IonQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.