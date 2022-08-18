DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM) PT Raised to $65.00 at Barclays

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Barclays from $59.00 to $65.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 13.50% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on DTM. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on DT Midstream from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Mizuho upped their price objective on DT Midstream from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.50.

DT Midstream Price Performance

Shares of DT Midstream stock opened at $57.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.75 and a 200 day moving average of $53.59. DT Midstream has a 12 month low of $40.63 and a 12 month high of $59.36. The firm has a market cap of $5.54 billion and a PE ratio of 16.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Insider Transactions at DT Midstream

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other DT Midstream news, Director Peter I. Tumminello purchased 3,000 shares of DT Midstream stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $54.80 per share, for a total transaction of $164,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new position in DT Midstream during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in DT Midstream during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in DT Midstream during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in DT Midstream during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in DT Midstream during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. 76.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DT Midstream Company Profile

DT Midstream, Inc provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. It develops, owns, and operates an integrated portfolio of interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, lateral pipelines, gathering systems, related treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.

