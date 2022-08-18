Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of GreenBox POS Call Options (NASDAQ:GBOX)

GreenBox POS (NASDAQ:GBOX – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 13,343 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 8,345% compared to the average daily volume of 158 call options.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GreenBox POS

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GBOX. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in GreenBox POS in the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in GreenBox POS in the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of GreenBox POS during the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of GreenBox POS during the 2nd quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GreenBox POS during the 1st quarter valued at about $139,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.50% of the company’s stock.

GreenBox POS Stock Performance

Shares of GBOX stock opened at $1.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.16 and a beta of 4.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.11 and a 200 day moving average of $2.50. GreenBox POS has a 1 year low of $0.72 and a 1 year high of $10.42.

GreenBox POS Company Profile

GreenBox POS ( NASDAQ:GBOX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.14 million. GreenBox POS had a negative return on equity of 46.97% and a negative net margin of 88.73%. As a group, research analysts expect that GreenBox POS will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

GreenBox POS, a technology company, engages in the development, marketing, and sale of blockchain-based payment solutions. Its blockchain-based systems facilitate, record, and store a volume of tokenized assets, representing cash or data, on a blockchain-based ledger. The company's products include QuickCard Payment System, a physical and virtual cash management system, including software that facilitates deposits, cash, and e-wallet management; point of sale solutions comprising software and hardware; and Loopz software solution, a mobile delivery service operations management solution with automated dispatch functionality.

