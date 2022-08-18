NexImmune (NASDAQ:NEXI) Price Target Cut to $3.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

NexImmune (NASDAQ:NEXI – Get Rating) had its target price cut by research analysts at Raymond James from $12.00 to $3.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 147.93% from the stock’s previous close.

NEXI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BTIG Research started coverage on NexImmune in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on NexImmune from $7.00 to $2.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of NexImmune in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th.

NexImmune Stock Performance

Shares of NEXI stock opened at $1.21 on Tuesday. NexImmune has a 1 year low of $1.08 and a 1 year high of $18.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.64 million, a PE ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 1.30.

Insider Transactions at NexImmune

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NexImmune

In related news, Director Grant Verstandig bought 45,024 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.11 per share, with a total value of $95,000.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 950,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,005,595.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders have purchased 117,924 shares of company stock valued at $255,318 over the last three months. Company insiders own 18.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of NexImmune by 60.5% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 9,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 3,491 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of NexImmune during the first quarter worth $46,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in NexImmune during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in NexImmune during the first quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in NexImmune during the second quarter valued at $43,000. 58.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NexImmune Company Profile

NexImmune, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapies with curative potential for patients with cancer and other life-threatening immune-mediated diseases. It develops approaches to T cell immunotherapies based on its proprietary Artificial Immune Modulation, a nanoparticle technology platform.

See Also

