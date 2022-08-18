Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) PT Raised to $200.00

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $180.00 to $200.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 5.99% from the company’s previous close.

MAA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays decreased their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $238.00 to $211.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Raymond James reiterated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $205.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $221.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.93.

NYSE:MAA opened at $188.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.00, a PEG ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.73. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a 1-year low of $158.85 and a 1-year high of $231.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $173.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $190.70.

Mid-America Apartment Communities ( NYSE:MAA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by ($0.18). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 31.30% and a return on equity of 10.01%. The firm had revenue of $495.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $488.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.69 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mid-America Apartment Communities will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 1,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.27, for a total value of $252,395.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,344,105.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Pension Service raised its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 170,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,722,000 after acquiring an additional 3,576 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 44.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,643 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after acquiring an additional 2,342 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,541,000. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 53.1% in the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 35,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,122,000 after buying an additional 12,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,171,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

