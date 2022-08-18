Ally Financial Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:ALLY)

Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 19,822 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 293% compared to the typical daily volume of 5,046 call options.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $63.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Ally Financial in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Ally Financial to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI cut shares of Ally Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.64.

Ally Financial Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of ALLY stock opened at $35.95 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.18, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.33. Ally Financial has a one year low of $31.66 and a one year high of $56.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Ally Financial Announces Dividend

Ally Financial ( NYSE:ALLY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.19). Ally Financial had a net margin of 29.79% and a return on equity of 20.99%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.33 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Ally Financial will post 7.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.29%.

Institutional Trading of Ally Financial

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ally Financial by 76.4% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 51,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 22,474 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ally Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,778,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ally Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $756,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 123.6% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 13,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 7,354 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Ally Financial by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 134,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,404,000 after acquiring an additional 26,790 shares during the last quarter. 94.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ally Financial Company Profile

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

