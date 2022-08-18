Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) PT Raised to $86.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $78.00 to $86.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 6.74% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Equity Residential from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Equity Residential from $85.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. TheStreet lowered Equity Residential from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Equity Residential from $92.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $86.00 price target on Equity Residential in a research report on Monday, June 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.65.

Equity Residential Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Equity Residential stock opened at $80.57 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $73.51 and its 200-day moving average is $80.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.30 billion, a PE ratio of 24.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Equity Residential has a 12-month low of $67.48 and a 12-month high of $94.32.

Insider Transactions at Equity Residential

Institutional Trading of Equity Residential

In other news, Director Mark S. Shapiro sold 6,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.10, for a total transaction of $467,216.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $876,039.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Equity Residential during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Equity Residential in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Equity Residential by 48.2% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Equity Residential in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Equity Residential in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

About Equity Residential

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

