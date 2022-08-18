Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Revlon Call Options (NYSE:REV)

Revlon, Inc. (NYSE:REV – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 56,376 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 110% compared to the typical volume of 26,852 call options.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Revlon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mittleman Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Revlon by 1.4% during the first quarter. Mittleman Investment Management LLC now owns 1,368,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,041,000 after purchasing an additional 18,485 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Revlon during the second quarter valued at approximately $617,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Revlon by 5.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 107,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 5,254 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Revlon during the second quarter valued at approximately $310,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its holdings in Revlon by 116.5% during the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 54,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 29,250 shares during the last quarter. 9.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Revlon Stock Down 1.5 %

About Revlon

REV opened at $8.36 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.89. Revlon has a twelve month low of $1.08 and a twelve month high of $17.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $453.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 2.13.

Revlon, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty and personal care products worldwide. The company's Relvon segment offers color cosmetics and beauty tools under the Revlon brand; and hair color under the Revlon ColorSilk and Revlon Professional brands.

