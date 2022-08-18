Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND)

Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors acquired 64,891 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 16% compared to the average volume of 56,011 call options.

Insider Buying and Selling at Beyond Meat

In other Beyond Meat news, insider Beth Moskowitz sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.51, for a total transaction of $75,020.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $838,648.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BYND. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Beyond Meat by 1,043.1% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 585,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,138,000 after buying an additional 534,099 shares in the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC purchased a new position in Beyond Meat during the 1st quarter valued at about $24,363,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 114.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 559,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,393,000 after acquiring an additional 298,321 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,375,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,456,000 after acquiring an additional 192,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davy Global Fund Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 137.4% during the 1st quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 256,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,391,000 after acquiring an additional 148,458 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.15% of the company’s stock.

Beyond Meat Trading Down 3.1 %

Shares of BYND opened at $34.71 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.60, a quick ratio of 5.16 and a current ratio of 7.48. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.61 and a beta of 1.80. Beyond Meat has a fifty-two week low of $20.50 and a fifty-two week high of $124.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.19 and a 200 day moving average of $38.29.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.18) by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $147.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.08 million. Beyond Meat had a negative net margin of 71.78% and a negative return on equity of 400.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.31) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Beyond Meat will post -5.26 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BYND has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on Beyond Meat from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Beyond Meat from $29.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Beyond Meat from $60.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Cowen decreased their target price on Beyond Meat from $42.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on Beyond Meat from $42.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Beyond Meat presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.35.

About Beyond Meat

Beyond Meat, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. The company sells a range of plant-based meat products across the platforms of beef, pork, and poultry. It sells its products through grocery, mass merchandiser, club store, convenience store and natural retailer channels, and direct-to-consumer, as well as various food-away-from-home channels, including restaurants, foodservice outlets, and schools.

