Cedar Realty Trust Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:CDR)

Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CDR – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders purchased 2,760 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 826% compared to the average daily volume of 298 put options.

Insider Transactions at Cedar Realty Trust

In other news, Director Darcy Morris sold 107,058 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.77, for a total value of $3,080,058.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,723.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Cedar Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at $44,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Cedar Realty Trust by 273.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,743 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Cedar Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at $112,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in Cedar Realty Trust by 35.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 1,169 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its position in Cedar Realty Trust by 70.4% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 2,330 shares during the period. 50.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Cedar Realty Trust Trading Up 0.1 %

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Cedar Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th.

Shares of NYSE CDR opened at $28.97 on Thursday. Cedar Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $16.43 and a 12 month high of $29.26. The company has a market cap of $395.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.13.

Cedar Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $19.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th.

About Cedar Realty Trust

Cedar Realty Trust, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust which focuses on the ownership, operation and redevelopment of grocery-anchored shopping centers in high-density urban markets from Washington, DC to Boston. The Company's portfolio (excluding properties treated as "held for sale") comprises 54 properties, with approximately 8.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

