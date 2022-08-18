New York State Common Retirement Fund Decreases Stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,999 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.07% of Agios Pharmaceuticals worth $1,164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $1,127,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 46,263 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,521,000 after buying an additional 9,663 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 632,287 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,783,000 after buying an additional 27,650 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,268,470 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,695,000 after acquiring an additional 167,687 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 106.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 282,180 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,275,000 after acquiring an additional 145,719 shares during the period.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Agios Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $26.22 on Thursday. Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.75 and a fifty-two week high of $50.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.90 and a beta of 1.26.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Agios Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:AGIO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.68) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.78) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.36) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5482.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AGIO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Agios Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.14.

About Agios Pharmaceuticals

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines in the field of cellular metabolism and adjacent areas of biology. The company offers PYRUKYND (mitapivat) an activator of both wild-type and a variety of mutant pyruvate kinase, PK, enzymes for the treatment of hemolytic anemias; and AG-946 that is in Phase I clinical study for treating hemolytic anemias and other indications.

