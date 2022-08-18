Insider Selling: ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) Director Sells $2,557,055.28 in Stock

ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH – Get Rating) Director Hans Tung sold 1,469,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.74, for a total transaction of $2,557,055.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 491,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $854,526.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Hans Tung also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 15th, Hans Tung sold 843,700 shares of ContextLogic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.67, for a total transaction of $1,408,979.00.

On Wednesday, May 18th, Hans Tung sold 1,215,865 shares of ContextLogic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.54, for a total transaction of $1,872,432.10.

Shares of ContextLogic stock opened at $1.59 on Thursday. ContextLogic Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.20 and a 1 year high of $7.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.88 and a beta of 0.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.90.

ContextLogic ( NASDAQ:WISH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.03. ContextLogic had a negative net margin of 27.75% and a negative return on equity of 23.48%. The business had revenue of $134.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.40 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.17) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 79.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that ContextLogic Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of ContextLogic from $7.60 to $7.20 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.81.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ContextLogic in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of ContextLogic by 166.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 11,212 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ContextLogic in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management acquired a new stake in ContextLogic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ContextLogic in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. 27.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish, an ecommerce platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

