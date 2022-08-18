Insider Selling: C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) Insider Sells $3,347,420.60 in Stock

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) insider Angela K. Freeman sold 28,586 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.10, for a total transaction of $3,347,420.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 54,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,384,292. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Price Performance

C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock opened at $116.11 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $14.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.96. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.80 and a 12-month high of $118.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.79. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 53.97%. The business had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 8.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On C.H. Robinson Worldwide

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.47%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 67.6% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 290 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 377.9% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 325 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. 93.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CHRW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $95.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $109.00 to $123.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Monday, June 27th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $102.00 target price for the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $113.00 to $123.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $115.00 to $112.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.81.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprise the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

