Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) Price Target Raised to $41.00

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by The Goldman Sachs Group to $41.00 in a report published on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on RIVN. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Rivian Automotive from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $84.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Rivian Automotive from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on Rivian Automotive from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of 65.89.

Rivian Automotive Price Performance

NASDAQ:RIVN opened at 36.42 on Monday. Rivian Automotive has a 12 month low of 19.25 and a 12 month high of 179.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of 31.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of 38.92. The company has a current ratio of 11.19, a quick ratio of 10.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $32.80 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.76.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Rivian Automotive

In other Rivian Automotive news, CAO Jeff Baker sold 1,753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of 37.27, for a total transaction of 65,334.31. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 79,666 shares in the company, valued at 2,969,151.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, Director Jay T. Flatley purchased 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of 29.31 per share, for a total transaction of 1,172,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 92,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 2,714,574.96. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Jeff Baker sold 1,753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of 37.27, for a total value of 65,334.31. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 79,666 shares in the company, valued at 2,969,151.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Utah Retirement Systems raised its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 20.9% in the second quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 31,800 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $818,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Investment Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive in the second quarter valued at $474,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 276.7% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 21,660 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 15,910 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive in the second quarter valued at $896,000. Finally, Cavalry Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 39.6% in the second quarter. Cavalry Management Group LLC now owns 1,021,397 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $21,308,000 after acquiring an additional 289,619 shares in the last quarter. 78.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rivian Automotive Company Profile

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com. The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

