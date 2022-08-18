Insider Selling: Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) CEO Sells $4,096,952.64 in Stock

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.21, for a total value of $4,096,952.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Matthew Prince also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, August 11th, Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.63, for a total value of $4,014,185.92.
- On Friday, July 8th, Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total value of $2,739,683.20.
- On Wednesday, July 6th, Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.34, for a total value of $2,637,010.56.
- On Monday, June 6th, Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.66, for a total value of $2,863,309.44.
- On Thursday, June 2nd, Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.86, for a total value of $3,030,938.24.
Cloudflare Stock Performance
Shares of Cloudflare stock opened at $74.51 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.31 billion, a PE ratio of -81.88 and a beta of 1.22. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.96 and a 12 month high of $221.64. The company has a current ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.16.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Cloudflare by 325.9% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the first quarter worth $29,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 109.2% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Antonetti Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the second quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 69.96% of the company’s stock.
CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.
