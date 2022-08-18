Insider Selling: Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) CEO Sells $4,096,952.64 in Stock

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.21, for a total value of $4,096,952.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

On Thursday, August 11th, Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.63, for a total value of $4,014,185.92.

On Friday, July 8th, Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total value of $2,739,683.20.

On Wednesday, July 6th, Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.34, for a total value of $2,637,010.56.

On Monday, June 6th, Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.66, for a total value of $2,863,309.44.

On Thursday, June 2nd, Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.86, for a total value of $3,030,938.24.

Shares of Cloudflare stock opened at $74.51 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.31 billion, a PE ratio of -81.88 and a beta of 1.22. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.96 and a 12 month high of $221.64. The company has a current ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.16.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NET. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Cloudflare from $60.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Cloudflare from $75.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Cloudflare from $57.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Cowen dropped their price target on Cloudflare from $250.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Cloudflare from $180.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.76.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Cloudflare by 325.9% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the first quarter worth $29,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 109.2% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Antonetti Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the second quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 69.96% of the company’s stock.

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

