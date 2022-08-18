Cowen Lowers CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) Price Target to $38.00

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Cowen to $38.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

CEVA Stock Performance

Shares of CEVA opened at $33.48 on Monday. CEVA has a 52-week low of $30.94 and a 52-week high of $50.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.41. The firm has a market cap of $776.87 million, a PE ratio of 837.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 1.04.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. CEVA had a return on equity of 2.07% and a net margin of 0.66%. The firm had revenue of $33.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that CEVA will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CEVA

In other news, Director Louis Silver sold 6,104 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.95, for a total transaction of $201,126.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,904 shares in the company, valued at $1,051,236.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CEVA by 1.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,779,592 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $153,641,000 after acquiring an additional 51,759 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in CEVA by 6.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 635,825 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,846,000 after buying an additional 39,074 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in CEVA by 11.9% during the first quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 598,805 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $24,343,000 after buying an additional 63,588 shares in the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in CEVA by 37.4% during the first quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 473,044 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,229,000 after buying an additional 128,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in CEVA by 160.0% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 436,730 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,657,000 after buying an additional 268,750 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.65% of the company’s stock.

CEVA Company Profile

CEVA, Inc operates as a licensor of wireless connectivity and smart sensing technologies to semiconductor and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) companies worldwide. It designs and licenses various digital signal processors, AI processors, wireless platforms, and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input, and artificial intelligence (AI).

