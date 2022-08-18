Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) Downgraded by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright lowered shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Rating) to a neutral rating in a research note published on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $33.25.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Stock Up 0.3 %

COLL opened at $18.01 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.84. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a fifty-two week low of $14.04 and a fifty-two week high of $22.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $614.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.15, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Institutional Trading of Collegium Pharmaceutical

Collegium Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 52.2% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,161 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 443.2% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,390 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 97.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,151 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 233.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,224 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC boosted its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 76.5% during the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for pain management. Its portfolio includes Xtampza ER, an abuse-deterrent, extended-release, oral formulation of oxycodone; Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, which are extended-release and immediate-release formulations of tapentadol; and Xtampza ER for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment.

Featured Articles

