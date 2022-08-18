Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV) Price Target Raised to $3.50

Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Citigroup to $3.50 in a research report released on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Clover Health Investments from $3.50 to $3.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $4.17.

Get Clover Health Investments alerts:

Clover Health Investments Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of CLOV stock opened at $3.18 on Monday. Clover Health Investments has a 1 year low of $1.95 and a 1 year high of $11.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.53 and a beta of 1.99.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Clover Health Investments Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CLOV. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Clover Health Investments by 181.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 44,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 28,788 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Clover Health Investments during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Clover Health Investments by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 176,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 29,651 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Clover Health Investments by 56.9% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 49,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 18,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Clover Health Investments by 147.8% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 80,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 47,742 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.26% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Clover Health Investments, Corp. operates as a medicare advantage insurer in the United States. The company through its Clover Assistant, a software platform that provides preferred provider organization and health maintenance organization health plans for medicare-eligible consumers. It also focuses on non-insurance businesses.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Clover Health Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clover Health Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.