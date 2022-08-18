Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV) Price Target Raised to $3.50

Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Citigroup to $3.50 in a research report released on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.
Separately, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Clover Health Investments from $3.50 to $3.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $4.17.
Clover Health Investments Trading Down 0.9 %
Shares of CLOV stock opened at $3.18 on Monday. Clover Health Investments has a 1 year low of $1.95 and a 1 year high of $11.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.53 and a beta of 1.99.
Clover Health Investments Company Profile
Clover Health Investments, Corp. operates as a medicare advantage insurer in the United States. The company through its Clover Assistant, a software platform that provides preferred provider organization and health maintenance organization health plans for medicare-eligible consumers. It also focuses on non-insurance businesses.
