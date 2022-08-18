Dolphin Entertainment (NASDAQ:DLPN) Price Target Lowered to $10.00 at Maxim Group

Dolphin Entertainment (NASDAQ:DLPN – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by analysts at Maxim Group from $12.00 to $10.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Maxim Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 130.95% from the company’s previous close.
Dolphin Entertainment Stock Performance
DLPN stock opened at $4.33 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $41.36 million, a P/E ratio of -10.31 and a beta of 2.29. Dolphin Entertainment has a 12-month low of $3.00 and a 12-month high of $15.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.15.
Dolphin Entertainment (NASDAQ:DLPN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.15). Dolphin Entertainment had a negative net margin of 6.91% and a negative return on equity of 11.46%.
Dolphin Entertainment Company Profile
Dolphin Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent entertainment marketing and premium content development company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Entertainment Publicity, and Marketing and Content Production. The Entertainment Publicity and Marketing segment offers public relations, entertainment content marketing, strategic communications, social media and digital marketing, creative branding, talent publicity, and entertainment marketing services, as well as produces promotional video content.
