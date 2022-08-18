Dolphin Entertainment (NASDAQ:DLPN) Price Target Lowered to $10.00 at Maxim Group

Dolphin Entertainment (NASDAQ:DLPN – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by analysts at Maxim Group from $12.00 to $10.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Maxim Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 130.95% from the company’s previous close.

Dolphin Entertainment Stock Performance

DLPN stock opened at $4.33 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $41.36 million, a P/E ratio of -10.31 and a beta of 2.29. Dolphin Entertainment has a 12-month low of $3.00 and a 12-month high of $15.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.15.

Dolphin Entertainment (NASDAQ:DLPN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.15). Dolphin Entertainment had a negative net margin of 6.91% and a negative return on equity of 11.46%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dolphin Entertainment

Dolphin Entertainment Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DLPN. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Dolphin Entertainment by 93.0% during the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 93,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,000 after acquiring an additional 45,008 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in Dolphin Entertainment by 171.3% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 41,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 26,143 shares during the period. Bard Associates Inc. increased its position in Dolphin Entertainment by 8.4% in the second quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 275,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $870,000 after buying an additional 21,297 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Dolphin Entertainment by 7.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 309,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,610,000 after buying an additional 21,019 shares during the period. Finally, Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in Dolphin Entertainment in the second quarter worth $40,000. 17.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dolphin Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent entertainment marketing and premium content development company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Entertainment Publicity, and Marketing and Content Production. The Entertainment Publicity and Marketing segment offers public relations, entertainment content marketing, strategic communications, social media and digital marketing, creative branding, talent publicity, and entertainment marketing services, as well as produces promotional video content.

