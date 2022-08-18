ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC) Downgraded by Oppenheimer to Market Perform

ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Oppenheimer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on CDXC. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of ChromaDex from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. B. Riley lowered shares of ChromaDex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $2.40 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.85.

ChromaDex Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of ChromaDex stock opened at $1.64 on Tuesday. ChromaDex has a 52-week low of $1.51 and a 52-week high of $8.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.11. The firm has a market cap of $112.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 1.71.

ChromaDex ( NASDAQ:CDXC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.01). ChromaDex had a negative return on equity of 99.51% and a negative net margin of 41.01%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that ChromaDex will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

In other ChromaDex news, major shareholder Hoi Shuen Solina Holly Chau purchased 60,037 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.66 per share, for a total transaction of $99,661.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,925,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,496,564.06. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tieton Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ChromaDex by 242.8% during the first quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 1,428,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,515,000 after buying an additional 1,012,016 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ChromaDex during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,275,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of ChromaDex by 1,004.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 420,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after buying an additional 382,413 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ChromaDex by 9.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,781,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,842,000 after buying an additional 240,414 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of ChromaDex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $297,000. 29.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ChromaDex Corporation operates as a bioscience company focusing on healthy aging. The company operates through three segments: Consumer products; Ingredients; and Analytical Reference Standards and Services. It researches on nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+); provides finished dietary supplement products that contain its proprietary ingredients directly to consumers, as well as to distributors; and develops and commercializes proprietary-based ingredient technologies and supplies these ingredients as raw materials to the manufacturers of consumer products.

