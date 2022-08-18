Morgan Stanley Lowers Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) Price Target to $68.00

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $74.00 to $68.00 in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

DOMO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Domo from $63.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Domo from $63.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Domo from $88.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Domo currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $67.40.

Domo Trading Down 6.1 %

NASDAQ:DOMO opened at $30.30 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $999.72 million, a PE ratio of -8.46 and a beta of 2.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.85 and its 200 day moving average is $38.23. Domo has a 12 month low of $23.01 and a 12 month high of $98.35.

Insider Activity

Domo ( NASDAQ:DOMO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $74.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.58) earnings per share. Domo’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Domo will post -4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO John M. Mellor sold 6,788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total transaction of $185,312.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 379,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,351,368.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, COO Catherine Wong sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.13, for a total transaction of $101,737.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 299,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,112,602.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John M. Mellor sold 6,788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total transaction of $185,312.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 379,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,351,368.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.85% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its position in Domo by 153.2% in the first quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 666 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Domo by 90.1% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Domo in the fourth quarter worth $123,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Domo by 50.0% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in Domo by 130.4% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475 shares in the last quarter. 72.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Domo Company Profile

Domo, Inc operates a cloud-based business intelligence platform in the United States, Japan, and internationally. Its platform digitally connects from the chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the people, data, and systems in an organization, giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones.

