Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.83.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SHC. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Sotera Health from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Sotera Health from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 9th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Sotera Health during the 4th quarter valued at $897,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Sotera Health during the 4th quarter worth $122,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sotera Health during the 1st quarter worth $139,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sotera Health during the 1st quarter worth $157,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sotera Health by 54.2% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 2,743 shares during the last quarter. 87.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sotera Health Price Performance

Sotera Health stock opened at $19.70 on Thursday. Sotera Health has a 52 week low of $17.73 and a 52 week high of $27.38. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The stock has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.78 and a beta of 0.35.

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.04. Sotera Health had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 41.00%. The company had revenue of $266.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. Sotera Health’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Sotera Health will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Sotera Health Company Profile



Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing; Nelson Labs comprise microbiological and analytical chemistry testing; and advisory services for medical device and biopharmaceutical industries.

