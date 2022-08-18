Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:JRONY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:JRONYGet Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.86.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from €25.00 ($25.51) to €27.00 ($27.55) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. UBS Group raised their price target on Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from €20.00 ($20.41) to €22.00 ($22.45) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd.

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS Stock Performance

JRONY opened at $46.40 on Thursday. Jerónimo Martins, SGPS has a one year low of $37.45 and a one year high of $50.01. The company has a market cap of $14.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.18, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.66.

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS Company Profile

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, SA operates in the food distribution and specialized retail sectors in Portugal, Poland, and Colombia. The company operates through Portugal Retail; Portugal Cash & Carry; Poland Retail; Colombia Retail; and Others, Eliminations and Adjustments segments. It operates 3,250 food stores under the Biedronka name; and a chain of 290 health and beauty stores under the Hebe banner in Poland, as well as 819 food stores under the Ara name in Colombia.

