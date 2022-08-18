UBS Group Upgrades Kanzhun (NASDAQ:BZ) to “Buy”

Kanzhun (NASDAQ:BZ – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a $27.50 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $29.00.

Kanzhun Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ BZ opened at 21.03 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.70 and a beta of -0.80. Kanzhun has a 52-week low of 13.46 and a 52-week high of 43.22.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kanzhun

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Kanzhun in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,069,000. National Pension Service increased its position in shares of Kanzhun by 423.1% in the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kanzhun by 37.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,104,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,022,000 after acquiring an additional 298,214 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Kanzhun by 17.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,491,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,505,000 after purchasing an additional 2,971,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whale Rock Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kanzhun in the second quarter valued at $39,271,000. 26.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kanzhun Company Profile

Kanzhun Limited operates an online recruitment platform, BOSS Zhipin in the People's Republic of China. Its recruitment platform assists the recruitment process between job seekers and employers for enterprises, and corporations. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

