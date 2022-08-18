MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $163.57.
MKSI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $242.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $150.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $170.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th.
Insider Activity at MKS Instruments
In other MKS Instruments news, Director Peter Cannone III bought 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $120.06 per share, with a total value of $30,015.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,142 shares in the company, valued at $377,228.52. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of MKS Instruments
MKS Instruments Price Performance
MKSI opened at $110.30 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $108.04 and a 200-day moving average of $125.32. The company has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 1.55. MKS Instruments has a 1-year low of $92.65 and a 1-year high of $181.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a current ratio of 5.14.
MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $765.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $733.55 million. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 21.04%. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.02 EPS. Equities analysts expect that MKS Instruments will post 10.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.
MKS Instruments Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.84%.
About MKS Instruments
MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. Its Vacuum & Analysis segment offers pressure and vacuum control solutions, including direct and indirect pressure measurement; materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems, which provide customers with precise control capabilities; power solutions products, such as microwave, power delivery systems, radio frequency matching networks, and metrology products used in providing energy to etching, stripping, and deposition processes; and plasma and reactive gas products.
