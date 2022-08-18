MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $163.57.

MKSI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $242.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $150.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $170.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th.

Insider Activity at MKS Instruments

In other MKS Instruments news, Director Peter Cannone III bought 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $120.06 per share, with a total value of $30,015.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,142 shares in the company, valued at $377,228.52. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of MKS Instruments

MKS Instruments Price Performance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in MKS Instruments by 56.3% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 236 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 1,595 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 0.7% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 14,140 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 2.0% during the second quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,074 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 1.1% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 9,316 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $956,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. 96.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MKSI opened at $110.30 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $108.04 and a 200-day moving average of $125.32. The company has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 1.55. MKS Instruments has a 1-year low of $92.65 and a 1-year high of $181.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a current ratio of 5.14.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $765.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $733.55 million. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 21.04%. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.02 EPS. Equities analysts expect that MKS Instruments will post 10.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MKS Instruments Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.84%.

About MKS Instruments

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. Its Vacuum & Analysis segment offers pressure and vacuum control solutions, including direct and indirect pressure measurement; materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems, which provide customers with precise control capabilities; power solutions products, such as microwave, power delivery systems, radio frequency matching networks, and metrology products used in providing energy to etching, stripping, and deposition processes; and plasma and reactive gas products.

