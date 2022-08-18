Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ) Price Target Increased to $4.00 by Analysts at Cowen

Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Cowen to $4.00 in a report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on CORZ. BTIG Research cut their target price on Core Scientific from $18.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut their target price on Core Scientific from $18.75 to $15.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Chardan Capital assumed coverage on Core Scientific in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. B. Riley cut their target price on Core Scientific from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on Core Scientific in a research note on Friday, June 24th. They issued an outperform rating and a $3.10 target price for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Core Scientific has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of 7.73.

CORZ opened at 2.89 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of 2.18 and a 200-day moving average of 5.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. Core Scientific has a 1-year low of 1.40 and a 1-year high of 14.98.

In other Core Scientific news, insider Darin Feinstein sold 1,124,147 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of 3.65, for a total transaction of 4,103,136.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,909,445 shares in the company, valued at 127,419,474.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders sold 2,074,147 shares of company stock worth $7,303,137 over the last three months. 32.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CORZ. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Core Scientific in the second quarter valued at $10,251,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Core Scientific by 445.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,159,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,198,000 after buying an additional 3,397,173 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Core Scientific in the first quarter valued at $26,186,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Core Scientific in the first quarter valued at $25,373,000. Finally, JGP Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Core Scientific in the second quarter valued at $4,341,000.

Core Scientific, Inc provides net carbon-neutral blockchain infrastructure and digital asset mining solutions in North America. It operates in two segments, Equipment Sales and Hosting. It offers blockchain hosting services with deployment and provide power, racks, proprietary thermodynamic management, redundant connectivity, and 24/7 security, as well as its proprietary software platforms, such as Minder and MinderOS, which provides infrastructure management and custom firmware; and digital asset mining operation focuses on the generation of digital assets by solving complex cryptographic algorithms to validate transactions on specific digital asset network blockchains.

