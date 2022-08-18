InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (LON:IHG) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (LON:IHG – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 5,576 ($67.38).

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IHG. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 5,700 ($68.87) price objective on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 6,100 ($73.71) target price on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 5,700 ($68.87) target price on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 4,980 ($60.17) target price on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd.

Shares of IHG opened at GBX 5,026 ($60.73) on Thursday. InterContinental Hotels Group has a 1 year low of GBX 4,174 ($50.43) and a 1 year high of GBX 5,386 ($65.08). The company has a market capitalization of £9.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,603.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 4,643.50 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 4,876.41.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.72%.

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels under the Six Senses, Regent, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Vignette Collection, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo, EVEN Hotels, HUALUXE, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, avid, Staybridge Suites, Atwell Suites, Candlewood Suites, voco, and Crowne Plaza.

